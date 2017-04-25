Alabama to headline Aurora's RiverEdge Park in July

Alabama, the legendary Grammy Award-winning country music group, will play their country favorites 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Aurora's RiverEdge Park.

In more than 40 years of performing, the group has topped the charts with more than 27 No. 1 hits including "The Closer You Get," "Mountain Music" and "Feels So Right."

Tickets cost $55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at riveredgeaurora.com. Phone and walk-up sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12. Call the RiverEdge box office at (630) 896-6666 or visit RiverEdge's satellite box office at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The RiverEdge box office, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora, will open at noon on the day of the event.