Breaking News Bar
 
Music
updated: 4/25/2017 4:37 PM

Alabama to headline Aurora's RiverEdge Park in July

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video Alabama performs

    Video: Alabama performs

  • Grammy Award-winning country band Alabama -- Jeff Cook, left, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry -- will headline Aurora's RiverEdge Park on Friday.

    Grammy Award-winning country band Alabama -- Jeff Cook, left, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry -- will headline Aurora's RiverEdge Park on Friday.
    Associated Press file photo

 
Daily Herald staff report

Alabama, the legendary Grammy Award-winning country music group, will play their country favorites 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Aurora's RiverEdge Park.

In more than 40 years of performing, the group has topped the charts with more than 27 No. 1 hits including "The Closer You Get," "Mountain Music" and "Feels So Right."

Tickets cost $55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at riveredgeaurora.com. Phone and walk-up sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12. Call the RiverEdge box office at (630) 896-6666 or visit RiverEdge's satellite box office at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The RiverEdge box office, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora, will open at noon on the day of the event.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account