Midwest travel: Field Museum, dana hotel partner for 'i am expressive'

hello

Chicago's dana hotel partners with the Field Museum for the "i am expressive" package to go along with the museum's "Tattoo" exhibit. The package is available through Sept. 4.

Chicago

Tattoo you

The boutique dana hotel and spa has partnered with the Field Museum for the "i am expressive" package to go along with the museum's "Tattoo" exhibit, which explores whether inking is an expression of individuality or keeping up with the crowd. The "i am expressive" package includes an overnight stay in one of the hotel's artful rooms; two all-inclusive tickets for the "Tattoo" exhibit; one copy of the exhibition book "Tattoo," which examines the artistic nature of the practice from ancient times to present; and complimentary valet parking at the hotel. Now through Sept. 4 at the dana hotel and spa, 660 N. State St., Chicago. Package rate starts at $329 a night. (312) 202-6000 or danahotelandspa.com/. For details about the exhibit, see fieldmuseum.org/discover/on-exhibit/tattoo/.

Tattoo you, too

"Exhibitionism," the critically acclaimed exhibit about the Rolling Stones, recently opened at Navy Pier with 500 rare items covering the band's influence on fashion, music, popular culture, film, art and design. The experience culminates in a 3-D concert experience. Loews Chicago Hotel, a short walk from Navy Pier, makes it easy to enjoy the exhibit this summer with the Exhibitionism: Let's Spend the Night Together Package. It includes overnight accommodations; two general admission tickets to "Exhibitionism"; two "Exhibitionism" specialty craft cocktails at ETA Restaurant + Bar per night; 20 percent off at ETA Restaurant + Bar; and 20 percent off at Spa at Loews Chicago, which offers spa specials in conjunction with the exhibit. Through Sept. 4 at Loews Chicago, 455 N. Park Drive, Chicago. Rates start from $229 for the package. (800) 23-LOEWS or loewshotels.com/chicago-downtown.

The One of a Kind Spring Show at Chicago's Mart offers three days of unique shopping from 300 artisans April 28-30. -

The One of a Kind Spring Show offers three days of shopping from 300 artisans in media like accessories, bath and body, ceramics, fashion, fiber art, furniture, glass, gourmet, home goods, jewelry, kids, metal, mixed media, paintings, pet products, photography, sculpture and wood. In addition to interesting food and entertainment, special spring-oriented programming includes fashion shows and arts-based demonstrations, workshops and hands-on experiences for adults and children. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at The Mart, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago. Admission, good for all three days, is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and younger. There are also ticket packages for friends to visit together that include a tote and lunch and parking packages. oneofakindshowchicago.com/spring/attend.

Midwest

The 2017 Get Behind the Arts Studio Tour of Racine and Kenosha, Wisconsin, takes place April 29-30. -

The Behind the Arts Studio Tour is a behind-the-scenes peek at the inventive and dynamic world of the working artist. Make the short drive to southeastern Wisconsin to take a self-guided tour of more than 80 visual and performing artists' studios throughout nearby Racine and Kenosha, Wisconsin. See painting, printing, ceramics, jewelry, glass, photography, mixed media and more. Racine studios are open on Saturday and Kenosha studios on Sunday. There will be live entertainment, cash bar, free food and artists demos along the way. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30. Maps are available at all studios, and the tour can begin from any location. $5 suggested donation. Get maps and details at (262) 945-9411 or getbehindthearts.org/.

You'll be picking and grinning at the 100-Mile Garage Sale spanning 15 towns on the Mississippi River in Minnesota and Wisconsin May 4-7. - Courtesy of Visit Winona

You think that garage sale in your subdivision is something? Fifteen historic river towns along Lake Pepin and the Mississippi River in Wisconsin and Minnesota clean out their attics, garages and basements for the 100 Mile Garage Sale taking place rain or shine. The event extends from Winona north to Red Wing on the Minnesota side of the river and Fountain City north to Prescott on the Wisconsin side. Thousands of individuals and businesses participate with their own garage sales. Make it a road trip weekend driving the picturesque 70 miles around the Mississippi. Thursday through Sunday, May 4-7, along Lake Pepin and the Mississippi River in Wisconsin and Minnesota. 100milegaragesale.org/.

Celebrate Dutch Days May 5-6 in Fulton, Illinois. -

Can't make tulip time in Holland? Drive to Fulton, Illinois, (along the banks of the Mississippi River) to celebrate Dutch Days. The charming town's Dutch heritage dates back more than 180 years. See an authentic Dutch windmill; films and slides of Holland; Dutch Folk Art exhibits; and a show of traditional Dutch clothing. Enjoy a traditional Dutch dinner on Friday night, fresh pastry on Saturday morning and lots of food vendors from all over the region. Expect arts and crafts vendors, windmill tours, Klompen dancers in traditional wooden shoes and the Town Crier inspecting the streets in preparation for the parade. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 5-6, in Fulton, Illinois. Call Fulton Tourism at (815) 589-3925 or see tinyurl.com/kwr3fom.