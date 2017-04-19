Breaking News Bar
 
Nine Inch Nails, Jawbreaker headline Riot Fest lineup

  • Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails headline Day 1 of Riot Fest Friday, Sept. 15, in Douglas Park.

    Associated Press

  • Queens of the Stone Age headline Saturday, Sept. 16, at Riot Fest in Douglas Park.

    Courtesy of Queens of the Stone Age

  • Elmhurst's The Orwells join the Riot Fest lineup in Douglas Park Sept. 15-17.

    Photo by Kelly Puleo

 
Daily Herald staff report

Thinking about hitting Riot Fest this year?

Maybe the first wave of the lineup, released this morning, will help with that decision. Of the more than 100 bands set to perform this September, 70 were announced this morning, including headliners Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age and Jawbreaker.

Tickets start at $149.98 and go on sale at noon at riotfest.org.

Riot Fest's reputation as one of the most eclectic of Chicago's summer music festivals is intact, with appearances by English rockers New Order, Paramore, Prophets of Rage, M.I.A., hip-hop from the Wu-Tang Clan, Taking Back Sunday, Dinosaur Jr., The Menzingers, area industrial metal artists Ministry and the always entertaining fever dream Gogol Bordello.

Locals are on display this year, too, with the inclusion of The Lawrence Arms, The Orwells, Sleep On It, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck and more.

Riot Fest is Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17, at Douglas Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive, Chicago.

