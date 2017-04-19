Night life events: Hawks' gameday special at Hawthorne's Backyard

Hawthorne's Backyard's Hawks special

Hawthorne's Backyard wants to play some Chelsea Dagger, the Blackhawks need some wins and you need Hawthorne's Backyard's gameday special: $4 Bud Light 22-ounce drafts served in a black take-home cup. On Saturday, Raising Cane headlines starting at 9 p.m. Hawthorne's Backyard is at 1200 W. Hawthorne Lane, West Chicago. (630) 293-6700 or hawthornesbackyard.com.

Texas de Brazil's wine tasting

Texas de Brazil hosts a wine tasting starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, featuring one of Argentina's most successful wine producers: Bodegas Salentein. Wine representatives will introduce a notable collection, including KILLKA and Salentein Numina Gran Corte 2013. The evening includes appetizers like the Brazilian sausage, chicken wrapped in bacon, garlic picanha (sirloin), a specialty crostini plus Brazilian cheese bread. $35 per person. Texas de Brazil is at 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg. (847) 413-1600 or texasdebrazil.com.

Mount Prospect's new bar

A new bar, Brick City Tavern, is opening in June in the spot formerly occupied by Bar 145 in Mount Prospect. Brothers George and Chris Gelis, who own Jameson's Pub in Joliet and Frankfort, plan to highlight a local sports flavor. Offerings will include 24 beers on tap, with another 30 to 40 domestics, including craft beers, bottles and cans, as well as an extensive liquor selection. Brick City Tavern will be at 34 S. Main St., Mount Prospect.

-- Sara Hooker