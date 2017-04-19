Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
posted: 4/19/2017 6:00 AM

Night life events: Hawks' gameday special at Hawthorne's Backyard

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Sara Hooker
 
 

Hawthorne's Backyard's Hawks special

Hawthorne's Backyard wants to play some Chelsea Dagger, the Blackhawks need some wins and you need Hawthorne's Backyard's gameday special: $4 Bud Light 22-ounce drafts served in a black take-home cup. On Saturday, Raising Cane headlines starting at 9 p.m. Hawthorne's Backyard is at 1200 W. Hawthorne Lane, West Chicago. (630) 293-6700 or hawthornesbackyard.com.

Texas de Brazil's wine tasting

Texas de Brazil hosts a wine tasting starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, featuring one of Argentina's most successful wine producers: Bodegas Salentein. Wine representatives will introduce a notable collection, including KILLKA and Salentein Numina Gran Corte 2013. The evening includes appetizers like the Brazilian sausage, chicken wrapped in bacon, garlic picanha (sirloin), a specialty crostini plus Brazilian cheese bread. $35 per person. Texas de Brazil is at 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg. (847) 413-1600 or texasdebrazil.com.

Mount Prospect's new bar

A new bar, Brick City Tavern, is opening in June in the spot formerly occupied by Bar 145 in Mount Prospect. Brothers George and Chris Gelis, who own Jameson's Pub in Joliet and Frankfort, plan to highlight a local sports flavor. Offerings will include 24 beers on tap, with another 30 to 40 domestics, including craft beers, bottles and cans, as well as an extensive liquor selection. Brick City Tavern will be at 34 S. Main St., Mount Prospect.

-- Sara Hooker

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account