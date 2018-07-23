16 varieties of Ritz Crackers recalled

The maker of Ritz Crackers said it is voluntarily recalling 16 varieties of the product because of the potential presence of salmonella.

Mondelez Global, the manufacturer, says the products contain whey powder, which the whey supplier has recalled because of the salmonella risk.

Mondelez, based in Deerfield, said the recall is taking place in the U.S., including Puerto Rico & the U.S. Virgin Islands

The recall affects varieties including Ritz Bits Cheese, Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese, Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese, Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese and Mixed Cookie variety. The products have expiration dates of Jan. 14, 2019, to April 13, 2019. The company released a full list of affected products.

Mondelez said there have been no complaints of illness and the company is doing the recall as a precaution.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at (844) 366-1171. Consumers who have these products should not eat them and should discard any products they may have.