updated: 7/3/2018 6:27 AM

Feder: The Score cuts Brian Hanley as morning co-host

  Brian Hanley, a 26-year veteran of WSCR 670-AM, is not being renewed as morning co-host of the Entercom sports/talk station, insiders tell Robert Feder.

    Brian Hanley, a 26-year veteran of WSCR 670-AM, is not being renewed as morning co-host of the Entercom sports/talk station, insiders tell Robert Feder.

 
Robert Feder
 
 

Brian Hanley, a 26-year veteran of WSCR 670-AM, is not being renewed as morning co-host of the Entercom sports/talk station, insiders tell Robert Feder. No word from management yet, but Hanley is expected to work through the end of the month with longtime partner Mike Mulligan and then shift to a new role as weekend and fill-in host. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.

