U-Haul opening new self-storage facility near Libertyville

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Libertyville has opened a temporary showroom and is currently offering truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment, moving supplies and more.

U-Haul will soon offer a new self-storage facility east of Libertyville after the recent acquisition of the former Chadwick's Surfaces International, a the 48,280-square-foot warehouse at 14045 W. Rockland Road.

U-Haul also acquired the abutting 12,067-square-foot property at 14121 W. Rockland Road. The former Aurora Casket Company will serve as a warehouse for more than 100 U-Box portable moving and storage containers. This option will provide immediate and secure on-site storage for customers while self-storage rooms are being built.

"This area has lacked the affordable and secure self-storage that U-Haul offers," said Heather Skelton, U-Haul Company of Northwest Chicago Suburbs president. "Customers in Libertyville have been driving 15 miles to Grayslake for our self-move and self-storage services. Having a local, state-of-the-art facility to meet those needs is a necessity."

Renovations to the former Chadwick's warehouse will soon render approximately 300 indoor, climate-controlled self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. U-Haul Remote 24/7 access, professional hitch installation and propane will also be available on the five-acre lot.

Skelton expects to employ a staff of 10 or more when the facility is fully operational.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery.

Since 1945, U-Haul has worked with do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces.