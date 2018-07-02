Pinnacle Dermatology expands to Naperville

hello

LOMBARD -- Pinnacle Dermatology is opening its latest practice location, at 1828 Bay Scott Circle in Naperville.

Patients will receive full medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology services, five days a week, including Saturday appointments.

"The residents of Naperville and the surrounding suburbs of Plainfield, Aurora and Bolingbrook deserve the patient-centered care provided by Pinnacle Dermatology," said Chad A. Eckes, chief executive officer of Pinnacle Dermatology. "As we continue to build a strong presence in the Chicagoland market, and throughout the Midwest, we will continue to add more quality providers dedicated to the health and beauty of skin, hair and nails."

This marks the return of Naperville native Dr. Inderjit Gill to serve area residents' dermatologic needs. Dr. Gill received her bachelor's degree in liberal arts and her medical doctorate from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in a combined six-year medical program. She then completed her dermatologic training at the University of Illinois at Chicago. She received multiple awards and scholarships during her undergraduate and graduate education, the most distinguished including admittance into the Mortar Board honor society and Alpha Omega Alpha honor society.

Dr. Kelly Park will join Dr. Gill in the new Naperville office. Dr. Park is a board- certified dermatologist, a Mohs Micrographic Surgeon and Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgeon. Dr. Park graduated from the exclusive 6 year BS/MD program at the Northeast Ohio Medical University where she also earned her Certificate in Bioethics. She completed her internship at St. Vincent's Hospital Manhattan in New York City. Dr. Park completed her dermatology residency at Loyola University Medical Center where she served as Chief Resident. During her residency, she was twice named a national Resident of Distinction.

Dr. Park completed the Psoriasis, Phototherapy, and Clinical Research Fellowship at the University of California San Francisco, the Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology Fellowship at the Skin Institute of South Florida, and the Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Fellowship at Hollywood Dermatology. Dr. Park also earned her Master of Studies in Law degree at the University of California Hastings College of the Law.

In addition, Physician Assistant Sarah Lund Peterson will join the staff on Aug. 1.