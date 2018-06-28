Piper to join Ware Malcomb's Chicago office

International design firm Ware Malcomb announced Christina Piper has joined the firm as studio manager, interior architecture and design for the downtown Chicago office.

Piper will be responsible for the leadership and growth of Ware Malcomb's downtown Chicago office. The firm has an additional office in the Chicago metro area located in Oak Brook.

Piper brings more than 13 years of experience in all facets of corporate interior design. Having worked across the country and internationally, Piper's expertise includes corporate interior architecture and design projects as well as health care, hospitality and higher education design.

Piper holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interior Design from Purdue University. She is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Accredited Professional, a member of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA), National Council for Interior Design Qualification (NCIDQ) certified, and has taught as an Adjunct Faculty Member at The Illinois Institute of Art -- Chicago.