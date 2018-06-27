Final phase of Marriott Lincolnshire's renovation complete

The new Lakeside Plaza, part of a $25 million renovation, overlooks Crane's Landing Golf Course. Courtesy of Marriott Lincolnshire

Lakeside Plaza is surrounded by unobscured views of Lake Lincolnshire, Crane's Landing Golf Course and surrounding wooded areas. Courtesy of Marriott Lincolnshire

The new Lakeside Plaza at Lincolnshire Marriott can seat 100 people. Courtesy of Marriott Lincolnshire

The new patio area features live music, events and al fresco dining, Courtesy of Marriott Lincolnshire

The new Lakeside Plaza can accommodate 200 people. Courtesy of Marriott Lincolnshire

Just as summer gets underway, Chicago Marriott Lincolnshire Resort is unveiling its outdoor patio, the final detail of its $25 million transformation.

Boasting more than 2,500 square feet of open air patio space, the Lakeside Plaza is surrounded by unobscured views of the lake, Crane's Landing Golf Course and surrounding wooded areas, officials from the resort said.

The new patio, featuring live music, Sunday brunch, events and al fresco dining, can accommodate 200 people -- including standing room. It can seat about 100 people, a resort spokeswoman said.

The patio accommodates the two new dining destinations -- Three Embers Restaurant and Wright's Brew & Bistro. The area features a comfortable couch seating, a fire pit and an array of outdoor tables.

Live music is available during the week as well as bocce ball and bags games.

And for the first time, the resort, which was built in 1975, is offering a fireworks display at the resort that is open to the public. Reservations for the restaurants and patio are recommended.

Graycor Construction Company in Oakbrook Terrace handled the massive renovation at the resort, which included significant improvements to the resort's 390 hotel rooms and constructing a new pavilion.

The Bricton Group manages the property known for its 18-hole championship golf course and the Marriott Theatre, which has the largest subscription base of any live musical theater in the country.