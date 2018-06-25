Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 6/25/2018 3:16 PM

PNC Bank names senior vice president

hello
Success - Article sent! close


 
Daily Herald Report

PNC Bank said David McNeela has been named senior vice president and managing director for the corporate finance group in Chicagoland.

In his role, McNeela will manage and develop large corporate banking relationships for clients in the Chicagoland region. He will report to Mike Vrchota, head of corporate finance for the Chicago market, who under the leadership of Kelly Cotton, head of Corporate Banking in Chicago and Scott Swanson, regional president for PNC Illinois, oversees large corporate banking in the region.

McNeela comes to PNC from Mizuho Bank in Chicago, where for 10 years he managed corporate and investment banking relationships for large multinationals with specialization in the food and agriculture sector. He is a veteran corporate banker with more than 30 years of experience in the Chicago and Atlanta markets and prior to his role at Mizuho, he held leadership positions at Citi, JP Morgan (Banc One/First Chicago NBD) and NBD.

McNeela holds a Masters of Management from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from University of Illinois.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account