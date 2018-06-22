Motorola recognized for corporate citizenship

Motorola Solutions released its 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report, which highlights its performance as a responsible corporate citizen that is committed to operating ethically, protecting the environment and supporting the communities where it operates.

"We're proud of the progress we made in 2017, and our momentum will continue throughout 2018 as we celebrate the company's 90th anniversary. Since 1928, we have maintained a long and proud heritage as a global company that conducts our business with integrity, continually enhances and improves our environment, and forges strong partnerships in the communities where we live, work and do business," said Terry Bell, vice president, environment, health and safety.

Additionally, the Chicago-based company this week was honored for the fifth consecutive year by the Points of Light Foundation with its Civic 50 award, which recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

Motorola Solutions also has been recognized by Barron's (Top 100 Sustainable Companies 2018), Forbes (Just 100 America's Best Corporate Citizens 2017), Newsweek (Top U.S. Green Companies 2017) and Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2017).