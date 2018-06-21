Huntington Bank signs as sponsor of Cougars Baseball

The Kane County Cougars have announced a new sponsorship agreement with Huntington Bank. Effective immediately Huntington Bank will serve as the official presenting sponsor for Kane County Cougars baseball.

"We are excited to announce Huntington Bank as the new presenting sponsor of Cougars baseball," said Curtis Haug, vice president and general manager of the Cougars.

Haug continued, "The partnership with Huntington Bank will provide the Cougars additional opportunities to build quality relationships to meet the needs of fans by improving upon their customer service and continuing to invest in the community by providing the very best, affordable family entertainment in the Chicago area."

Fans attending a Cougars game this season will see Huntington's presence throughout the ballpark in various ways including unique giveaways, postgame fireworks shows and an in-game promotion known as Homerun for Life to celebrate community members.

"Our partnership with the Kane County Cougars builds upon our mutual commitment to Chicago," said Pete Gillespie, regional president of Huntington Bank in Chicago. "Banking is about people, and it is our passion and purpose to make people's lives better. This partnership is an extension of Huntington's long-standing approach of investing our success back into our local communities.

The Cougars, Class-A Minor League affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, have provided a family-friendly entertainment since 1991.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with $104 billion of assets and a network of 966 branches and 1,848 ATMs across eight Midwestern states.