Lavelle Law expands Chicago footprint

hello

Lavelle Law has expanded its footprint in downtown Chicago with a new, larger office in the Chicago Board of Trade Building.

Lavelle Law has expanded its footprint in downtown Chicago with a new, larger office in the historic Chicago Board of Trade Building.

The move to the new location at 141 W. Jackson Blvd., Suite 2800, was brokered by the J. Rich Company.

The new space expands the number of offices and conference rooms for the 26-attorney firm, which still houses its main office in Schaumburg. The Loop office handles transactions for individuals and corporations in the city, focusing primarily on litigation, estate planning and administration, commercial real estate and tax matters.

"The history of our firm actually began in the Loop," said Managing Partner Ted McGinn. "While we have had tremendous growth and success since moving our primary office to the suburbs, the satellite office we had downtown was no longer adequate to serve our growing client base. The new space in such an iconic building should serve our staff, attorneys and clients well for years to come."

The firm also recently revamped its website, adding additional features and providing easier access to their library of articles, podcasts and videos covering more than a dozen practice areas. The firm's main office is at 1933 North Meacham Road in Schaumburg. Lavelle Law was founded in 1989 as a single attorney practice with an emphasis on tax law.