Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 6/20/2018 10:31 AM

Lake County technology center listed

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald Report

CBRE has been retained by ownership to list 63,234 square feet of lab space and service center space at the newly-redeveloped Lake County Technology center at 909 E. Orchard St. in Mundelein.

Originally built by Baxter as a life-science research and development facility, new ownership is undertaking a significant capital reinvestment and redevelopment of the property, which will include approximately 30,000 square feet of speculative lab space. The property is being managed by Ekstein Asset Management during this exciting new phase of development. Ekstein Asset Management has over 30 years of nationwide experience in management and development of commercial, industrial and retail projects.

"Ownership has done an excellent job investing in the property and providing updated lab space for modern users," said CBRE's Brandwein. "In total, the building will receive close to $1 million in renovations and should be completed by mid-June."

Scott Brandwein and Jared Paff of CBRE will represent ownership in the listing.

The lab spaces range in size from 200 to 1,700 square feet, and each lab is exclusively leased by each user. Labs can be combined to create larger lab spaces. There is a life-science lab that is approximately 10,000 square feet and is ideal for virology, immunology and animal research. There is also approximately 10,000 additional square feet of lab space that is suitable for large-scale, general wet-lab research and development.

"There is an extreme shortage of quality lab space in the Chicago market and this product will help meet the demand," said Brandwein. "This is an excellent location, near many of the large life science and pharmaceutical companies that operate in the northern suburbs. For firms that want proximity and synergy to these industry leaders, the Lake County Technology Center will be an excellent option."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account