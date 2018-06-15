'Timing isn't everything; rather, everything is timing'

In the world filled with "how-to" books, we rarely think about how timing affects performance. Author Dan Pink just revolutionized that world by offering startling insights into when to tackle the tasks that ultimately determine productivity, success and our future.

The lanky, erudite best-selling author recently shared from his new book "When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing" at a local high school. He implored parents to join his crusade for later start times for sleepy teenagers who, according to reams of data, score higher on tests and learn better with an extra hour of sleep.

Timing isn't just an issue for students, however. Pink spent two years researching how the "hidden patterns of our days" affect mood and performance. According to the author, we have a natural tendency for a morning peak, an afternoon "trough" and a later recovery period during the day.

This biological pattern affects everything from productivity to medical outcomes. That afternoon trough can affect morbidity and mortality rates in hospitals at a cost of $12.5 billion and up to 35,000 unnecessary deaths. Timing can also affect the outcome of a trial or parole hearings: after lunch, cranky judges and parole boards tend to mete out harsher penalties. Afternoon earnings calls with analysts can sabotage stock prices and tank company earnings.

Like all of Pink's work, this book is rich with research and revelations that help us make smarter decisions. He learned about the importance of afternoon naps and offers his own recipe for the "nappuccino," a blend of caffeine and 20 minutes of rest, to provide an afternoon boost. (Try it: it works.) He shares that "choral singing might be the new exercise," citing data that shows when we sync our timing with others, the benefits can be stunning both physically and psychologically.

And he found that we make monumental decisions right before a big birthday -- first-time marathon runners, for example, are statistically more likely to be 29, 39, 49 or even 59. The timing of projects, the importance of midpoints and endings and when we marry (and divorce) are all covered, backed up by the research and presented in Pink's witty and engaging style.

Each chapter is followed by a "Time Hacker's Handbook," offering practical recommendations for altering our schedules to accommodate these findings. I've used the book to recalibrate my own work days, tackling analytical projects in the morning while leaving the afternoons for what Mr. Pink calls "insight problems."

Like the author, I am now convinced that timing isn't everything; rather, everything is timing.

