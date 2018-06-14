Watch: At this Batavia company, every day is Flag Day

hello

Flagsource in Batavia is one place where American flags are made, with a combination of technology and old-fashioned stitching.

As Old Glory is made and flown in the suburbs this Flag Day, here's a look at how to follow the federal flag code.

It is universal custom to display the flag between sunrise and sunset, except when the weather is inclement. The flag may be displayed at night on special occasions to produce a patriotic effect. Hoist the flag briskly. Lower it ceremoniously.

• To hang a flag in mourning, hoist it to the peak of the pole for a moment and then lower to half-staff. To take it down, raise flag to its peak briefly before lowering completely. If your flag can't be lowered to half-staff, it's OK to fly it normally.

• To display the flag against a wall, the union (field of stars) should be on the upper left side to the observer.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Junior Romero checks the threads on the 66-foot-long Epoca machine, which features 744 needles and can sew stars of all sizes for the flags they make.

In hanging the flag over the middle of a street, suspend it vertically; the union to the north on an east-west street or to the east on a north-south street.

• If the American flag is flown with other flags of states or localities, the American flag should always be at the center and highest point.

• Flag pins should be worn on the left side of the body, near the heart.

• When the flag is displayed on a car, the staff should be attached to the right fender.

• A flag hanging with union down signals distress or a life-threatening event.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Maria Martinez cuts fabric at Flagsource in Batavia Wednesday. She's worked there for 8 years.

• The flag should never be carried horizontally, but always aloft and free.

• Not following the flag code is not a crime. The code is only a guide.

Source: United States Code Title 36, Chapter 10, Associated Press