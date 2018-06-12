Geneva Chamber of Commerce names new president

Paula Schmidt has been named president of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce beginning July 9.

She was selected after a selection process that began in April and included interviews with many applicants over the last month and a half. She will follow Jean Gaines who announced her retirement in February after serving as Geneva Chamber president for 40 years.

Schmidt has been employed with the Kane and McHenry Medical Societies since July 2008. She began her medical association career as the assistant executive director and become the full executive director later in 2008. She also administers for the Will-Grundy County Medical Society since May of 2014. It is her responsibility to help organize learning and CME events, practice management education events along with the everyday administration of a membership organization.

Prior to her employment with the medical societies, she managed office staff and finances for two technology consulting and sales businesses she owned with her husband.

She has lived in the Fox Valley area since 1997. She is the mother of three daughters Lauren, Andrea and Kimber and has been married to husband, Mark, for 32 years.

Schmidt said she has always been involved with the Fox Valley community through church and volunteer organizations. She is the president of the St. Charles Breakfast Rotary Club and will take over the duties of their foundation in July. She hopes to become involved in the Geneva Rotary group as well.

She graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder with a journalism degree.