Panera Bread champions the belief that "food you can feel good about can bring out the best in all of us." The bakery-café is known nationwide for their bakery items, specialty drinks, soups, salads, sandwiches and more. A ribbon cutting was held in conjunction with the City of Berwyn and the Berwyn Development Corporation (BDC) on April 25.
A Bowling Night multi-chamber event was recently held at Jeffery Lanes in Wheeling with the Buffalo Grove Lincolnshire and Wheeling Prospect Heights chambers.
Attached are some pictures from the recent grand opening of the Lincolnshire Culver's. The pictures show owner Kevin Weasler with his crew. Also, the second picture shows Kevin with his wife, Shannon, Village of Lincolnshire Director of Economic Development Tonya Zozulya, and Lincolnshire Mayor Elizabeth Brandt. The third picture is the actual ribbon cutting with Mr. Weasler, Mayor Brandt, and Executive Director Roger Sosa.
The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce gathered with the Village of Barrington for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Giving Back Massage, located at 18 E. Dundee Road, Bldg. 6, Suite 210 in Barrington.
The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Keller Williams Inspire, 407 S. Third St., Ste. 114 in Geneva on April 26, 2018. City of Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns and Keller Williams Inspire Broker Chris Clark hold the ribbon while Caryn Prall, Operating Principal from Keller Williams Inspire cuts the ribbon.
Attached is a photo from LZ Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours last night at HarborChase of Long Grove, located at 1190 Old McHenry Rd, Long Grove.
Mayor John Skillman, Village of Carpentersville Trustees & officials, along with members of the Northern Kane County Chamber of Commerce celebrate the Grand Opening of Edward Jones Investments, Financial Adviser Steven Taylor.The traditional ribbon cutting was held at the recently developed 2429 Randall Rd. Suite C, in Carpentersville.
Orland Park Village President Keith Pekau joined City Barbecue General Manager Jeff Rennemeyer for the official RIB BONE cutting recently. Once the ribs were cut apart, they were shared with the village trustees, chamber members and barbecue fanatics in attendance. City Barbeque is at 14301 S. LaGrange Road.
The Orland Park Chamber, together with officials from the University of Chicago and the Village of Orland Park, celebrated the Grand Opening of the CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinic on Wednesday, April 11. The clinic is located at 14290 S LaGrange Road in Orland Park.
Tradycia Owner Damian Piekarczyk was joined by staff, Village President Keith Pekau, Village Trustee's as well as several Orland Park Area Chamber members to celebrate the official grand opening on Friday, April 20. Tradycia Polish Fusion Cuisine is located at 14478 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park.
On Tuesday, April 25th the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting ceremony and Open House at the chamber offices located at 73 W. Van Buren to introduce Guaranteed Rate to other chamber members. Guaranteed Rate, Ronnie Graham's office is located at 24113 Lockport Street, Suites A & B, in Plainfield and Ronnie is a resident of Oswego.
Mayor Al Larson joined the Schaumburg Business Association in celebrating La-Z-Boy Schaumburg's grand opening at 905 E. Golf Road in Schaumburg with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 26.
Perma-Seal Basement Systems provided Loaves & Fishes with some much-needed items for their clients. Perma-Seal supported the nonprofit as their philanthropic partner during their annual company meeting. The Naperville-based organization expressed a need for hygiene products for men, women and children. The Perma-Seal team packed 400 bags full of personal care items for adults and children, such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant and razors.
Members of the Northern Kane County Chamber of Commerce, Village of Gilberts officials & members of the community gathered to celebrate the opening of Autumn Consulting with a traditional ribbon cutting.Autumn Consulting is a digital marketing firm specializing in search engine optimization for B2B clients in Milwaukee and Chicago. We have a brand new, trendy open office in the Northwest Chicago (Gilberts, IL) that is run by a high-energy and servant-led team.
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce was very pleased to be a part of the Batavia Woman's Club's Ribbon Cutting and monthly luncheon on Monday, May 7th at Riverview Banquets!Present for this wonderful occasion was Nan Pope Phillips Batavia Women's Club (BWC) President, Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke, Batavia City Administrator Laura Newman, Chamber President Holly Deitchman, Membership Specialist Margaret Perreault and many members of BWC! Thank you to April Marie Photography for the beautiful photos.We were honored to witness the presentation of a check for $22,000 for Rise From The Ashes - RFTA which was raised from BWC's 2017 Fashion Show!
The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a Business After Hours hosted by Geneva ACE Hardware, 617 W. State St., Geneva on May 22, 2018. All enjoyed networking in their Garden Center while enjoying savory treats grilled by the Geneva ACE grill masters.
Recently the Oswego Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting ceremony for Behavioral Perspectives located at 5375 US Hwy 34, Oswego. For more information on Behavioral Perspective and other chamber members go to www.oswegochamber.org We welcome them to Oswego and the chamber and wish them much success.
Rolling Meadows Chamber members and city officials including Mayor Len Prejna assisted School Health Corporation representatives with their ground breaking ceremony at their newest location in Rolling Meadows.
Mike Nakamura, CEO of Lovely Candy Company, cut the ribbon alongside Algonquin Village President John Schmitt and Principal Christopher Columbaro, at a ceremony dedicating one of five benches to area schools across the western suburbs. Lovely's donation is just another example of how the Chicago-based company, known for its consciously crafted candies featuring only premium ingredients, is giving back to the surrounding community.
Sandwich resident Jeanie Martin urged aspiring and professional salespeople Tuesday to "Get gritty" ?for sales success . ?Martin, one of 225 n ational sales directors overseeing 600,000 Mary Kay consultants, ?keynoted the Aurora University Sales Institute,a bimonthlyeducational seminar at AU's Orchard Center campus in Aurora. Martin defined grit as pursuing long-term goals with passion and persistence. (Al Benson photo)
The Batavia Chamber was thrilled to be a part of the Ribbon Cutting at Batavia Family Dental last Friday, May 11 at 5:00 p.m.Helping Dr. Korpan, his wife Irene and his staff celebrate were many members of the community. Mayor Jeffery Schielke shared some history of their location while Chamber staff, Chamber Ambassadors, Chamber members, friends and family listened intently and later enjoyed a tour of the beautifully redesigned office!
The Batavia Chamber was so thrilled to help Diamond Rigging celebrate their 30th Anniversary with a Ribbon Cutting!Owner Max Mayer, his family, staff, their clients, Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke, Batavia Chamber staff Holly Deitchman, Margaret Perreault, Catherine Fitch, Chamber Ambassadors and Members along with members of the community all came together to celebrate!
Buddy Bear Car Wash, 6201 W. Ogden Ave. in Berwyn, aims to provide first class personalized customer service and a state of the art car wash. A ribbon cutting was held in partnership with the City of Berwyn and the Berwyn Development Corp.