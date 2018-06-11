After hours

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce was very pleased to be a part of the Batavia Woman's Club's Ribbon Cutting and monthly luncheon on Monday, May 7th at Riverview Banquets!Present for this wonderful occasion was Nan Pope Phillips Batavia Women's Club (BWC) President, Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke, Batavia City Administrator Laura Newman, Chamber President Holly Deitchman, Membership Specialist Margaret Perreault and many members of BWC! Thank you to April Marie Photography for the beautiful photos.We were honored to witness the presentation of a check for $22,000 for Rise From The Ashes - RFTA which was raised from BWC's 2017 Fashion Show!