Amita Health president elected to hospital board

COURTESY OF AMITA HEALTHMark A. Frey, president and chief executive officer of Amita Health, has been elected to the Illinois Health and Hospital Association's 2018 board of trustees.

The board of trustees is the policy-making body for IHA, which represents more than 200 hospitals and nearly 50 health systems across Illinois. Frey's term on the board will extend through 2020.

Frey was appointed CEO of Alexian Brothers Health System in 2007 and was instrumental in the development of the system's programs in psychiatry and neurosciences and in the expansion of its rehabilitation services through a joint-venture hospital with the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, formerly the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago. Beginning in 2007, he led a $55 million operational turnaround of ABHS over a two-year period.

In 2011, Frey oversaw the merger of ABHS with Ascension, the nation's largest nonprofit health system and the world's largest Catholic health system. In 2015, he led the creation of a joint operating company under which ABHS and Adventist Midwest Health joined forces to form the integrated health system known as Amita Health. In 2018, he led Ascension's acquisition of Presence Health, adding its medical centers, outpatient facilities and most other sites of care to Amita Health.

Frey is an honors graduate of the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he was a student in philosophy; a graduate of Loyola University of Chicago, where he earned his master's degree in social work; and an honors graduate of the Illinois Institute of Technology Chicago-Kent College of Law. He is a licensed attorney in Illinois. He has taught graduate classes at two colleges as an adjunct faculty member, supervised graduate-level interns and functioned as a therapist for many years.

The Illinois Health and Hospital Association, with offices in Chicago, Naperville, Springfield, and Washington, D.C., advocates for Illinois' more than 200 hospitals and nearly 50 health systems as they serve their patients and communities.