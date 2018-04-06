Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 4/6/2018 1:14 PM

Medline forms partnership with Bassett Healthcare

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Medline, with operations in Mundelein, formed a strategic partnership with Bassett Healthcare to drive operational efficiency and savings.

    Medline, with operations in Mundelein, formed a strategic partnership with Bassett Healthcare to drive operational efficiency and savings.
    daily Herald file photo

 
Business Wire

Medline said it has formed a strategic partnership with Bassett Healthcare to drive operational efficiency and savings.

The company has a long-standing history with this integrated health care system and will now work with supply chain leadership to create an even more efficient patient-centered supply chain through data analytics and supply chain expertise.

As the system's exclusive distributor in this three-year agreement, Medline, headquartered in Northfield, will provide an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies and solutions to help standardize clinical products and practice to five hospitals across upstate New York. The company will also provide a comprehensive program for the operating room to re-engineer the routine supply management processes. This will be accomplished by logistical redesigns, staff productivity improvement measures, improved inventory management and appropriate supply bundling analysis.

"Healthcare continues to grow and evolve. That's why it was critical to find the right strategic partner who could listen to our challenges and work with us to develop meaningful solutions to ultimately enhance patient care," said Tom Terry, senior director of network supply chain, Bassett Healthcare. "We found that partner in Medline and look forward to this renewed partnership."

"Our teams are laser-focused on unlocking new ways to remove supply chain pain points," says Keith White, senior vice president, sales, Medline.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account