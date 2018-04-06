Medline forms partnership with Bassett Healthcare

Medline, with operations in Mundelein, formed a strategic partnership with Bassett Healthcare to drive operational efficiency and savings. daily Herald file photo

Medline said it has formed a strategic partnership with Bassett Healthcare to drive operational efficiency and savings.

The company has a long-standing history with this integrated health care system and will now work with supply chain leadership to create an even more efficient patient-centered supply chain through data analytics and supply chain expertise.

As the system's exclusive distributor in this three-year agreement, Medline, headquartered in Northfield, will provide an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies and solutions to help standardize clinical products and practice to five hospitals across upstate New York. The company will also provide a comprehensive program for the operating room to re-engineer the routine supply management processes. This will be accomplished by logistical redesigns, staff productivity improvement measures, improved inventory management and appropriate supply bundling analysis.

"Healthcare continues to grow and evolve. That's why it was critical to find the right strategic partner who could listen to our challenges and work with us to develop meaningful solutions to ultimately enhance patient care," said Tom Terry, senior director of network supply chain, Bassett Healthcare. "We found that partner in Medline and look forward to this renewed partnership."

"Our teams are laser-focused on unlocking new ways to remove supply chain pain points," says Keith White, senior vice president, sales, Medline.