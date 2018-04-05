Principle Construction completes Aurora project

Principle Construction Corp. said it completed improvements for Magick Woods in the 375,000 square foot industrial property located at 1600 Sequoia Drive in Aurora.

The building, which Rosemont-based Principle constructed in 2016, is owned by Seefried Properties and LIT Industrial Limited Partnership, said Mike Long, vice president of Principle Construction. The team got together and worked on a fast track 6 week compressed schedule to meet the occupancy date.

Magick Woods is a manufacturer and distributor of bathroom vanities, sinks and vessels. Improvements to the building included the addition of a new 3,501 square foot office space, 94,276 square foot racking area, 7,800 square foot assembly area, 58 trailer storage spaces, a 600 square foot satellite shipping and receiving office, battery charging stations and LED lighting within and all exterior areas. Magick Woods plans to expand their warehouse into the remaining 161,301 square feet of the building also.

Principle's Darrin Dehmlow acted as the senior project manager for the improvements, while Principle's Tom Sterbenz served as superintendent. Harris Architects provided design services.