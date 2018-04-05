Kane County Cougars sign deal with Tangled Roots Brewing

The Kane County Cougars have announced a new official craft beer sponsorship with the Tangled Roots Brewing Company.

Tangled Roots, formed two years ago and headquartered in downtown Ottawa, Illinois, is a fast-growing craft beer company.

"What could be more natural than enjoying a fine local craft beer while watching a great local baseball team?" said Scott Struchen, chief commercial officer of Tangled Roots.

Aside from the obvious fit between beer and baseball, Struchen said other things also attracted the company to the idea of a partnership with the Cougars in Geneva.

"We're a small, ambitious, local business, very much dedicated to supporting our local small-town community. We found kindred spirits in the management and owners of the Kane County Cougars and we think we can do great things together."

As part of the deal, not only will fans be able to enjoy the full range of Tangled Roots beers at Northwestern Medicine Field, but the brewery will be crafting a new and unique brew for the Cougars, specifically to celebrate the partnership.

"We're thrilled to be embarking on an exciting new chapter with Tangled Roots," added Bob Froehlich, owner, president and CEO of the Kane County Cougars. "It's great to be working with people who care about giving back to the local community and who also happen to make delicious beer. Our fans are in for a treat."

The Cougars, Class-A Minor League affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, have been at the forefront of family-friendly entertainment since 1991. In 2015, the franchise became the first Class-A team in Minor League Baseball history to welcome 11 million fans through the gates. A total of 163 former Cougars have reached the Major Leagues including Miguel Cabrera, Nelson Cruz, Josh Beckett, Adrian Gonzalez and Kyle Schwarber.