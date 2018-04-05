Breaking News Bar
 
Business
posted: 4/5/2018 10:42 AM

iMotorsports launches Route 66 Indian

iMotorsports in Elmhurst recently completed a $1 million expansion and renovation to accommodate the addition of an Indian motorcycle dealership.

The company, one of the largest pre-owned motorcycle retailers in the United States, has launched Route 66 Indian Motorcycle. Chicago-area motorcycling enthusiasts now have the opportunity see, experience and buy Indian motorcycles at iMotorsports' headquarters. 334 W. Grand Ave., Elmhurst.

The addition of the Indian motorcycle line to iMotorsports' Elmhurst location follows the successful acquisition and operation of two authorized Indian dealerships in Florida: Indian Motorcycle of Orlando and St. Pete Powersports of St. Petersburg.

"We are very bullish on the future of Indian Motorcycle and believe in what the company is doing to reignite the passion of the brand on their quest for continued market share growth," said Tim Walter, co-founder of iMotorsports.

The renovation added 3,000 square feet of showroom space for Indian favorites such as the Indian Chief, Indian Scout, Indian Springfield and Indian Roadmaster models, as well as additional service space and other renovations to enhance the customer experience, he said in a news release.

iMotorsports also plans on coordinating a Route 66 ride and monthly events at its Elmhurst location.

