Sports Field reports increased earnings and profit

Sports Field Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary FirstForm, announced its financial results for the quarter and year end.

The company reported "significant improvement in its operations." Financial Highlights for the year that ended Dec. 31 include that revenue more than doubled from $3.2 million in 2016 to $7 million in 2017. Gross margin improved to 15.5 percetn in 2017 as compared to 9.7 percent in 2016.

The company said it acquired a decade of industry sales expertise with the hiring of Jacques Roman, the new national director of sales and added its new Accel line of running tracks creating new revenue opportunities .

These factors contributed to the remarkable accomplishments in 2017, the company said.

The company continues to distinguish itself in research and development with the introduction of TerraSport, its all natural, organic infill system. "Sales are ramping up considerably now that we have many reference accounts that speak to the unmatched performance of our all natural products," said Jeromy Olson CEO of Sports Field Holdings.

Sports Field Holdings Inc., with offices in St. Charles and Warrenville, is a product development, engineering and design-build construction company, engaged in the design, engineering, constructing, and construction management of athletic facilities and sports complexes. Construction management of sports facilities and synthetic turf sales are the two primary lines of business.