Profile Products in Buffalo Grove acquires Southern Athletic Fields

Profile Products, a Buffalo Grove company specializing in soil modification, erosion control and plant establishment, said it acquired Southern Athletic Fields based in Tennessee.

The acquisition of SAF complements and strengthens Profile's presence and offerings in the sports field construction and maintenance industry through the Company's Turface Athletics business, further expanding Turface's market leading position.

Headquartered in Columbia, Tennessee, SAF has supported athletic field maintenance for more than 20 years with a comprehensive product line that includes field conditioners, mound clays, infield mixes and field accessories. With a primary foothold in the southeast region, SAF has a growing presence across the U.S. providing quality materials and accessories for athletic fields of all levels. Profile will continue to leverage the high-quality products and brands that SAF has developed.

"We are excited to welcome the entire SAF team to the Profile Products family. Under the direction of Bill Marbet and Jason Lovell, SAF has excelled in the field maintenance industry with their outstanding level of expertise and customer service. The team brings decades of experience and exceptional industry relationships, and everyone at Profile is excited to be working together," said Jim Tanner, president & CEO of Profile Products.

"In the coming months it will be business as usual for SAF and Turface as we work together to combine our strengths to continue delivering excellent products and customer service," said Joe Betulius, vice president of marketing of Profile Products. "The SAF infield mix and accessory business complements the existing line of Turface products, and the acquisition enables Profile to leverage the strengths in both organizations' production facilities."

Together, Turface Athletics and SAF will deliver unparalleled service and quality products that enable groundskeepers, coaches and volunteers to maintain safe and playable sports fields.