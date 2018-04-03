Salon Lofts to open this summer in Wheaton

Salon Lofts has signed a lease at Town Square Wheaton, a 203,000-square-foot shopping center with retail and office components at the intersection of Blanchard Circle and Naperville Road in Wheaton. Courtesy of Tucker Development

Tucker Development said national salon and beauty provider Salon Lofts has signed a lease at Town Square Wheaton, a 203,000-square-foot shopping center with retail and office components at the intersection of Blanchard Circle and Naperville Road in Wheaton.

The national salon chain, which offers space to independent beauty professionals, will occupy a 3,795-square-foot endcap within the newly renovated retail center. Interior build out is expected to begin this month, with an anticipated summer 2018 opening.

"When our venture acquired Town Square Wheaton in 2015, it was already a gem with beautiful architecture, a synergistic mix of tenants and a desirable location within one of Chicago's premier suburbs," said Richard Tucker, CEO of Tucker Development, which also manages the center. "As the new owner, our first priority was to create a true community anchor -- one where guests can socialize, enjoy seasonal programming and, of course, shop. We are proud to announce the strategic addition of Salon Lofts, which supports local entrepreneurs while bringing a full range of beauty services to our center."

The new Salon Lofts location will include a total of 22 lofts that can accommodate up to 30 beauty specialists. Founded in 2003, the company has more than 110 locations across the United States.

"We are thrilled to bring another Salon Lofts to the western suburbs of Chicago," said Salon Lofts CEO Steve Schillinger. "Chicagoland is full of creative, talented independent beauty professionals, and we're looking forward to giving them the opportunity to focus on their art and grow their own businesses."

Founded in 1996, Tucker Development is a family-owned real estate firm specializing in the investment, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the Midwest and East Coast.

Founded in 2003, Salon Lofts is based in Ohio and has more than 110 locations across 17 markets and is home to almost 3,000 independent businesses and Loft Owners nationwide.