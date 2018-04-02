U.S. Cellular donates $1M to Boys & Girls Clubs

U.S. Cellular today announced a $1 million donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to provide K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) educational opportunities to youth.

This is the fourth year U.S. Cellular has funded 53 Boys & Girls Clubs to provide academic and after school enrichment programs, with a focus on STEM programming.

"U.S. Cellular is committed to enhancing youth learning experiences in our local communities and proud to continue working with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to invest in our future leaders," said Deirdre Drake, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at U.S. Cellular. "Throughout the year, we strive to provide youth with unique, interactive opportunities, which showcase real-world applications for STEM careers."

To celebrate National Volunteer Month in April, U.S. Cellular associates are participating in volunteer events during the company's fourth annual 'Month of Giving.' Associates will be on-site to engage youth in Earth Day events and career exploration sessions. The company will also host STEM-focused behind-the-scenes tours for youth throughout the year.

U.S. Cellular has a long-standing commitment to the community and education. The company has contributed more than $10.65 million to K-12 education since 2009. In 2017, U.S. Cellular associates volunteered at more than 185 events and are committed to volunteering 35,000 hours in local communities again this year.