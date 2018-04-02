City Barbeque expanding in the suburbs

City Barbeque is expanding in the suburbs with locations opening soon in Vernon Hills, Deerfield, Downers Grove, Park Ridge and Orland Park.

City Barbeque, having opened its first Illinois location in October in Berwyn, will open its second location in Orland Park on April 23.

Located at 14301 S. LaGrange Road in Orland Park, this location will be City Barbeque's 36th nationally, with four more locations to open in the Chicago area this year.

City Barbeque is known for slow-smoking award-winning barbeque and crafting homemade sides and desserts. More than 97 percent of everything served at City Barbeque is made in-house, daily.

The Orland Park location will be 4,000 square feet of 'BBQ-chic' décor utilizing modern fixtures with weathered barn wood surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows. Indoor seating will allow for approximately 90 people, and the outdoor patio will seat another 40. Three state-of-the-art smokers will run 24 hours a day.

"Aside from offering competition quality barbeque and backyard hospitality, one of our core values is to serve our community," said Clint Umphrey, market leader from City Barbeque. "We at City Barbeque are committed to partnering with local charities and food rescues to support our friends and neighbors and give back to those we serve."