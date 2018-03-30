Westmont businessman receives Lewis Alumnus of the Year award

ROMEOVILLE -- Gary P. Pomykala, owner and president of The Pomykala Group, LLC in Westmont, received the 20th annual Adam Smith Alumnus of the Year Award from Lewis University.

"Gary P. Pomykala, who is an exemplary role model for any student or alumnus in the field of business, is being honored for his extraordinary service to Lewis University and the College of Business, as well as being recognized for his highly impressive leadership and many other achievements in business," said Dr. Lawrence Hill, professor of economics, department chair and founder of Adam Smith Week, which presents a variety of activities that demonstrate the role of economics in our society.

As an undergraduate pursuing an accounting degree, Pomykala played second base for the Lewis University baseball team that finished second in the 1980 College World Series. After earning a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting, he went on to pass the CPA exam and earn a Master of Science in Taxation from DePaul University.

A lifelong Cubs fan, Pomykala has coached youth baseball teams for over 20 years, with several of his teams winning regional championships. He has served as treasurer for the Woodridge Athletic Association and on the board of directors for the March of Dimes. His philanthropy also includes being an annual donor to the First Look for Charity Chicago Auto Show, which benefits nearly 20 local charities. Additionally, Pomykala created the Pomykala Group LLC Annual Scholarship at Lewis University, where he continues to collaborate with Lewis University's Career Services Department regarding internship opportunities.

Pomykala also presented the Adam Smith Annual Lecture to a large group of students, faculty and guests. He encouraged students in their career goals, gave advice in pursuing educational goals, shared various life lessons, and responded to a series of questions.

Activities in the 2018 Adam Smith Week at Lewis University included a History Quiz Bowl and The Great Debate featuring faculty members acting as historical figures with comments on society and economic conditions, including Adam Smith, Leonardo DaVinci, Socrates and Martin Luther King Jr.

