Parrish to lead Molto's Houston office

Molto Properties in Oakbrook Terrace announced Chad Parrish has joined the firm as vice president in its new Houston office.

Parrish will focus on sourcing and executing new development and investment opportunities for the company in the Southeast and Southwest. He will also oversee asset management of the company's portfolio in these areas.

He comes from First Industrial Realty Trust, where he spent more than a decade moving up from senior development analyst to Regional Development Officer/Market Leader. Parrish has experience in development, acquisitions, leasing and construction. He moved from Chicago to Houston in 2014, gaining expertise in both cities. He is an active member of the National Association of Office and Industrial Properties.

Parrish earned both his bachelor's degree and his MBA from the University of Missouri -- Columbia, where he was awarded "Outstanding Finance MBA" in 2006. He graduated Summa Cum Laude and was ranked top 5 in real estate and top 10 in finance majors.

"With more than a dozen years of real estate of experience, most of which is in industrial real estate, Chad will be an excellent leader for our new office," said Todd Naccarato, Molto founder and managing principal. "He also has deep knowledge of the Houston market and the areas of the country where we want to grow."