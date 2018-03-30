Breaking News Bar
 
Business Ledger
updated: 3/30/2018 9:29 AM

Parrish to lead Molto's Houston office

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chad Parrish

    Chad Parrish

 

Molto Properties in Oakbrook Terrace announced Chad Parrish has joined the firm as vice president in its new Houston office.

Parrish will focus on sourcing and executing new development and investment opportunities for the company in the Southeast and Southwest. He will also oversee asset management of the company's portfolio in these areas.

He comes from First Industrial Realty Trust, where he spent more than a decade moving up from senior development analyst to Regional Development Officer/Market Leader. Parrish has experience in development, acquisitions, leasing and construction. He moved from Chicago to Houston in 2014, gaining expertise in both cities. He is an active member of the National Association of Office and Industrial Properties.

Parrish earned both his bachelor's degree and his MBA from the University of Missouri -- Columbia, where he was awarded "Outstanding Finance MBA" in 2006. He graduated Summa Cum Laude and was ranked top 5 in real estate and top 10 in finance majors.

"With more than a dozen years of real estate of experience, most of which is in industrial real estate, Chad will be an excellent leader for our new office," said Todd Naccarato, Molto founder and managing principal. "He also has deep knowledge of the Houston market and the areas of the country where we want to grow."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account