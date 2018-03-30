Amazon opens first robotics fulfillment center in Illinois

An associate prepares a customer order to be shipped out of Amazon's new robotics fulfillment center in Monee. The new facility has more than 2,000 full-time associates. Submitted photo

Amazon recently opened its first Illinois-based robotics fulfillment center in Monee.

The Seattle-based online retailer's 800,000-square-foot center, at 6605 W. Monee Manhattan Road, has more than 2,000 full-time employees who pick, pack and ship smaller customer items such as books, electronics, and toys. The facility features innovative technology such as Amazon Robotics that assist employees in fulfilling customer orders.

Employees at the Monee center work alongside the advanced automation in a system that the company says increases efficiency.

"We're grateful for the outpouring of support and enthusiasm Monee has given us for Amazon's first robotics fulfillment center in Illinois," said Jeff Messenger, the center's general manager. "Amazon is committed to long-term investment in the Greater Chicagoland Area, and we have created more than 10,000 full-time, full-benefit associate jobs in the state."

Amazon has been increasing its physical footprint in Illinois, opening fulfillment centers in Aurora, Romeoville, and Waukegan, with plans to have nine in the state by the end of this year. The company is also looking at Chicago as a potential location for a second corporate headquarters.

Amazon is committed to being a good community partner and last year provided more than $25,000 to nonprofit organizations, local schools, and educational programs including: the Joliet Cyborg Robotics Team, the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Balmoral Elementary School, Bernard J. Ward Elementary School, AO Marshall Elementary School, and the SIU-E East St. Louis Center.