Weber launches new repair parts web site

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- Weber Packaging Solutions has opened a new e-commerce website, www.weberserviceparts.com, for customers to shop for replacement repair parts for labeling systems and label printers.

Weber Service Parts carries a wide range of repair items and spare parts kits for many Weber labeling systems, including their Model 5300, Model 4300, and LA-4050 label printer-applicators and the Alpha Compact and Herma H400 label applicators. The site also includes a comprehensive collection of replacement printheads for Zebra, Sato and Datamax label printers and replacement print engines from Zebra and Sato for label print-apply systems.

The new website makes it easy to get repair parts, schedule service calls, or contact technicians for help with labeling problems. Weber has tried to create a better experience for packaging professionals to get the help they need to keep their production online.