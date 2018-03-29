Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 3/29/2018 8:35 AM

Weber launches new repair parts web site

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS -- Weber Packaging Solutions has opened a new e-commerce website, www.weberserviceparts.com, for customers to shop for replacement repair parts for labeling systems and label printers.

Weber Service Parts carries a wide range of repair items and spare parts kits for many Weber labeling systems, including their Model 5300, Model 4300, and LA-4050 label printer-applicators and the Alpha Compact and Herma H400 label applicators. The site also includes a comprehensive collection of replacement printheads for Zebra, Sato and Datamax label printers and replacement print engines from Zebra and Sato for label print-apply systems.

The new website makes it easy to get repair parts, schedule service calls, or contact technicians for help with labeling problems. Weber has tried to create a better experience for packaging professionals to get the help they need to keep their production online.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account