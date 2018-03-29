Daily Herald Business Ledger honors suburban businesses for excellence

hello

Twenty-six suburban companies and business organizations were honored for their achievements and community involvement at the 28th Annual Awards for Business Excellence, hosted by the Daily Herald Business Ledger and its sponsoring partners, Thursday evening at the Danada House in Wheaton.

The AABEs highlight successful suburban businesses and organizations and honor the people who make them successful. They are given for business achievement, growth and community involvement, and are presented to businesses and nonprofits with a significant presence in the suburban circulation area of the Daily Herald Business Ledger. The companies are nominated by their peers and are selected by staff members of the Daily Herald Business Ledger.

Keynote speaker Michael "Mick" O'Rourke, co-founder and president of Signature Bank, spoke about overcoming obstacles, using the story of Signature Bank's beginnings right before the Great Recession almost a decade ago,

"The world was completely upside down and here was this new, young bank saying, 'We can overcome this,'" O'Rourke said, adding the bank survived and grew by exceeding the expectations of its customers, investors and employees.

He also told the honorees that, as successful companies, they must work together with local firms to remain strong and grow.

"We're all in this together, and we can make ourselves stronger by choosing the local option," he said.

Many of the honorees reflected on how they started their businesses as the result of an obstacle, such as a career change, echoing O'Rourke's story.

"This is the best job I ever had," said Teri Dreher, president of N-Shore Patient Advocates of Libertyville, who said she left a health care career to start the business.

Garrett LeTourneau, owner of Imperial Surveillance in Arlington Heights, said he was inspired by his mother, who was able to raise 1 million soup can labels to help get a bus for his small school.

"No one thought it was possible," LeTourneau said. "It was her hard work and dedication. My mom was a true entrepreneur, and that's how I got encouraged to start a business."

Terri Roeslmeier, president and CEO of Automated Business Designs in Rosemont, summed it up best in describing the honoree's success.

"Great things don't happen in your comfort zone," she said.

Profiles of the 26 AABE honorees will be published in the April issue of the Daily Herald Business Ledger, to be published April 23, and can be found online at dhbusinessledger.com.

Presenting sponsors for the AABEs are Focus Capital Advisors, Signature Bank and B. Gunther & Co. Marketing partners are the Small Business Advocacy Council and MRA-The Management Association.