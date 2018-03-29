Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/29/2018 8:54 AM

Cabot, Fujimi to collaboration for advanced slurry development

Globe Newswire

AURORA -- Cabot Microelectronics announced it will collaborate with Fujimi Incorporated in the development of certain advanced IC CMP solutions for the semiconductor industry.

Cabot Microelectronics and Fujimi Incorporated believe that by working together, they can leverage their respective expertise to anticipate and meet customer requirements for innovative IC CMP solutions for an increasing number of advanced semiconductor applications, including those for augmented reality, artificial intelligence, automotive, high performance computing and 5G wireless broadband technologies.

Fujimi Incorporated is a manufacturer of synthetic precision abrasives, a leading supplier of silicon wafer lapping abrasives.

"We are excited to partner with Cabot Microelectronics to work to bring new technologies to an array of advanced logic and memory applications," said Keishi Seki, president and CEO of Fujimi Incorporated. "Our planned initiative continues our dedication to the development of breakthrough IC CMP products to solve our customers' most challenging technical problems, and we look forward to the potential for building from this base going forward."

David Li, Cabot Microelectronics president and CEO, added the two companies "are both leaders in materials development, with a track record of providing high quality, leading edge IC CMP solutions to our customers.

"Together, I believe we are even better positioned to develop advanced IC CMP solutions for the semiconductor industry, which is experiencing unprecedented growth," Li said.

