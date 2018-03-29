Business seminars slated at MCC

hello

CRYSTAL LAKE -- Get tips on how to start a new business or learn how to protect your business from cyberattacks at two separate seminars offered by the Illinois Small Business Development Center at McHenry County College.

Registration is underway for the following seminars in April:

• Starting a Business in Illinois will take place from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 3. This seminar is ideal for entrepreneurs considering starting a business in Illinois. Multiple aspects of business ownership will be discussed, including the legal aspects of starting a business in Illinois, and the importance of a business plan. Other resources will be provided. Cost is $35. Use course code: NBD S26 002 when registering.

• Protect Your Business From Cyberattacks, a free event sponsored by Microsoft, will take place from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, April 19. Cybersecurity is critically important to every business. Yet statistics show that 66 percent of small- and medium-sized businesses will close within a year after an attack. This event provides small business owners with deeper insight into: the new wave cybercriminals, sophisticated black hats who operate like a well-run business, cybercriminals that can completely disrupt and harm your organization, and five ways to defend yourself from insidious threats. In addition, participants will receive a complimentary risk assessment. A complimentary breakfast is included. The seminar is free, but registration is required. Deadline to register is April 16. Use course code: NBD S44 001 when registering.

These seminars take place at the McHenry County College Shah Center, 4100 W. Shamrock Lane in McHenry. To register, contact (815) 455-8588 or register online at www.mchenry.edu/myMCC. For more information, contact the Illinois Small Business Development Center at (815) 455-6098. Visit www.shahcenter.mchenry.edu to view more course and seminar listings.