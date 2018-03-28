Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/28/2018 8:31 AM

Tensor completes replacement of French press

  • Woodridge-based Tensor International recently completed the final phase of replacing a Solna D300 pressline at La Societe Cherbourgeoise d'Editions in Cherbourg France.

WOODRIDGE -- Tensor International recently completed the final phase of replacing a Solna D300 pressline at La Societe Cherbourgeoise d'Editions in Cherbourg France, with the sale of two 4-high towers.

The final configuration consists of eight T400 towers and one H50 folder. The press is highly automated with shiftless drive, spray dampening, remote ink control including ink presetting and closed loop register control. DCOS supplied the control and quality systems on all the phases and on this last phase they added a Density Control system to all eight towers.

"Partnering up with DCOS has been a great advantage to Tensor. Their state of the art controls and quality systems are the perfect complement to our US made equipment, as quality and durability has always been the signature of Tensor equipment" says Michael Pavone, Tensor's COO.

Tensor began to replace the old Solna press with the first phase in 2009 and a second phase in 2013.

