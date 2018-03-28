Olympian to speak at Addison student honors banquet

Alexa Scimeca Knierim, pictured with husband Chris Knierim at the 2018 Winter Olympics, will be the keynote speaker at the Addison Chamber of Commerce & Industry's annual Student Honors Banquet April 12. AP Photo

ADDISON -- The Addison Chamber of Commerce & Industry will welcome 2018 Olympiad Alexa Scimeca Knierim as the keynote speaker at the annual Student Honors Banquet

The event is scheduled for on April 12 at the Medinah Shrine Center.

At the annual event, the ACCI invites the top 30 Addison Trail High School graduates at a member-sponsored dinner, where each student is recognized. In addition, scholarships are awarded by the ACCI and other community organizations, including Addison Kiwanis and the AJ LaRocca Memorial Foundation.

Alexa and her husband Chris were 2018 Olympics Bronze Medalists in the figure skating team where the team became the first American pair, and the second pair in event history to perform a quad twist at the Olympics. She is also a 2016 Four Continents silver medalist, 2014 Four Continents Bronze medalist and a two-time US National Champion.

Alexa, an Addison Trail High School graduate, was born and raised in Addison, IL.

The event is open to anyone. For more information about the Student Honors Banquet, or to make reservations, contact the Addison Chamber of Commerce & Industry at (630) 543-4300 or by email at addisonchamber.org. Reservations and prepayment in the amount of $35 per person are required by not later than Tuesday, April 3.