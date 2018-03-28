Blue Clip names Mead as executive vice president

Northbrook-based integrated marketing agency Blue Chip has named Joy Mead as its new executive vice president and general manager of business leadership.

Mead comes to Blue Chip from a 30-year career at P&G, where she retired as an associate brand director, overseeing marketing for its $9 billion grocery business. At Blue Chip, Mead will lead the agency's key brand and shopper marketing clients.

Throughout her career, Mead led large and diverse marketing teams covering all North American grocery retailers. At P&G, she was responsible for creating alliance partnerships with the NFL, MLB, Disney and Universal Pictures. In 2016, Mead was named to the Path to Purchase Institute's inaugural "Women of Excellence" list, and to Progressive Grocer's "Top Women In Grocery" in 2015.

"Joy's leadership and expertise in omnichannel shopper and brand marketing is invaluable to our clients," said Stanton Kawer, Blue Chip chairman and CEO. "We look forward to Joy providing fresh insights to our clients in an ever-evolving shopper ecosystem."

Blue Chip sees innovation as a crucial part of its clients' success, especially as it relates to the shoppers' path to purchase.

In addition to Mead, Blue Chip recently expanded its executive leadership team with the announcement of industry vet Larry Deutsch as the agency's chief growth officer, and Jamie Olson as senior vice president of business leadership.