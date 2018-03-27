Breaking News Bar
 
Zebra barcode improves safety at Colombian critical care clinic

  Zebra Technologies Corp. in Lincolnshire said its bar code printing solution is helping to improve patient identification and asset tracking system at Fundación Salud de Antioquia, a health care clinic in Colombia.

Business Wire

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Fundación Salud de Antioquia, a health care clinic in Colombia specializing in the treatment of diseases requiring advanced medical technology, selected a Zebra Technologies Corp.'s bar code printing solution to improve its patient identification and asset tracking system.

By replacing their manual patient identification and asset tracking process with Zebra's HC100 wristband printer, the GK420T-HC desktop printer and the GT800 desktop printer, Clínica del Norte has achieved nearly 100 percent accuracy in patient identification and medication administration.

"Clinica del Norte selected Zebra's printers and supplies because of their high quality and global brand reputation," said Catalina Higuita Bedoya, quality and planning director, Clinica del Norte. "The success of the patient safety project has served to prove the effectiveness of Zebra's technology, and we expect that we will incorporate Zebra into all future implementations at our institution."

Juan Pablo Cerro, channel account manager for Zebra Technologies said the solution "enhance patient safety by providing positive identification of the patient, their medications, specimens, devices and supplies used in their care, and the staff that provides that care."

