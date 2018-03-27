Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 3/27/2018 8:49 AM

Middleby acquires Italian manufacturer

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Middleby Corp. an Elgin-based manufacturer of ovens and equipment for the food service industry, acquired Ve. Ma. C., a designer and manufacturer of handling, automation and robotics solutions for protein food processing lines, for an undisclosed sum.

    The Middleby Corp. an Elgin-based manufacturer of ovens and equipment for the food service industry, acquired Ve. Ma. C., a designer and manufacturer of handling, automation and robotics solutions for protein food processing lines, for an undisclosed sum.
    Daily Herald File Photo

 
Business Wire

ELGIN -- The Middleby Corp. said it has acquired Ve. Ma. C., a designer and manufacturer of handling, automation and robotics solutions for protein food processing lines, for an undisclosed sum.

The Castelnuovo Rangone, Italy-based company has approximately $15 million USD in annual revenues.

"This acquisition extends our capabilities related to automation and robotics, providing for further opportunities to integrate our existing food processing equipment offerings. We can now provide more comprehensive end to end solutions for our customers with reduced labor, increased capacity and greater operating efficiency," said Selim Bassoul, CEO of The Middleby Corporation. "We are very excited about Ve. Ma. C. as a key addition to our portfolio as we continue to evolve our platform of fully automated solutions."

Middleby develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial food service, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company in recent years has acquired a number of specialty companies that complement its business, including the upscale residential oven brand Viking in 2013

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account