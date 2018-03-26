United Way of Metro Chicago CEO to step down

United Way of Metro Chicago President and CEO Wendy DuBoe announced her plan to step down after 15 years with the organization, six as President and CEO.

DuBoe said that, with the organization well positioned for its next chapter, it was time for her to pursue her own next chapter. She will serve as CEO until her successor is in place.

"The organization is on the right trajectory and in great hands with an amazing staff and Board. After 15 years with United Way, it's a good time to turn the reins over to the next leader," said DuBoe. "It's been the honor of my life to serve the organization and work alongside the talented team, Board, donors, volunteers and agencies to fight for the financial stability, health, education and safety of every person in every neighborhood."

Pat Canning, UWMC's board chairman and managing partner of KPMG, said the board will retain Koya Leadership Partners to conduct the search for a new CEO, to be led by Alison Ranney, managing partner and head of the Chicago office.

Under DuBoe's leadership, United Way implemented its first 10-year measurable community impact plan, launched an innovative and coordinated model for social service delivery at the neighborhood level, and transformed 54 local United Ways into one unified entity. Prior to serving as CEO, DuBoe served as Interim CEO, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Community Investment Officer and was responsible for creating the organization's first ten-year regional community investment plan, LIVE UNITED 2020.

"Wendy has led the United Way to become one of the most respected and impactful social services organizations in Greater Chicago. The Board is thankful for Wendy's leadership," said Canning, "We will build off the significant momentum of our Neighborhood Network Initiative and are excited about the future of United Way."

United Way of Metro Chicago is the largest private funder of human services in the Chicago region, raising more than $578 million over the past 10 years.