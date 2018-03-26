Portillo's celebrating Loyola Ramblers' run with Cheese Fryday deal

Portillo's is getting into the fun of celebrating the Loyola Ramblers men's basketball team's championship run with a Cheese Fryday promotion on Friday, March 30, the company announced Monday. Courtesy Portillo's

First it was a Sister Jean Lego display, then a bobblehead in her likeness, and now Portillo's is getting into the fun of celebrating the Loyola Ramblers men's basketball team's championship run.

On Friday, March 30, customers wearing the team's colors -- maroon and gold -- will be treated to a free cheese sauce with purchase of a large french fry or onion rings, Portillo's officials announced Monday.

The Cheese Fryday promotion will be offered all-day Friday at all restaurant locations, while supplies last, ahead of the Ramblers' Final Four game against the University of Michigan on Saturday, March 31 in San Antonio, Texas.

In a news release announcing the offer, Portillo's points out Loyola's last Final Four appearance occurred 55 years ago, in 1963 -- the same year Portillo's opened it's first location in Villa Park.