Customers line up for Toys R Us liquidation sale

hello

Bargain hunters lined up outside Schaumburg's Toys R Us store Friday morning for the start of the chain's liquidation sale.

More than 100 people were outside the store for the 10 a.m. opening. The line wrapped around to the east side of the building.

With a sign near the front door offering discounts of up to 30 percent on merchandise, the early birds had deals on their minds.

But many also had a strong sense of nostalgia for the toy store where they'd shopped since they were kids decades earlier.

"It's kind of sad," said 38-year-old Elgin resident Steve Jesuit, who was second in line.

Streamwood resident Matt Hokanson showed up at the store on Golf Road near Woodfield Mall about 7:15 a.m. He had warm clothes and a camp chair to keep comfortable until the store opened.

"I once waited in line for 30 hours for WrestleMania tickets," Hokanson said. "So I've got no problem waiting in line for things."

Hokanson was hoping to purchase a Nintendo Switch video game system -- if it was among the items discounted at 30 percent off.

But he and other early birds noticed the smaller print on the sign indicating some merchandise will be exempt from liquidation prices.

Inside the store, people pushed carts while looking for discounts. LEGO construction sets were among the items discounted 5 percent, while preschool toys, car seats and games were among those priced at 10 percent off. Gift-wrap and party supplies were 30 percent off.

Schaumburg resident Yousuf Amin Al Fatwa bought a car seat for his 3-year-old son, Saeed.

"It was cheaper than (on) Amazon now," he said, referring to the online retailer blamed for driving many brick-and-mortar stores out of business.

Toys R Us expects to finish liquidating all of its roughly 735 stores by the end of June, according to court documents, although some locations may close sooner than that. Store furniture and fixtures are also likely to be up for sale.

All sales will be final. Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores will continue accepting gift cards and e-gift cards for another 30 days, but they'll no longer take coupons.

Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.