Andigo announces scholarship program

Andigo Credit Union, a Schaumburg-based credit union, announced that its Andigo Scholarship Program will award $12,500 in 2018.

Five college-bound seniors, recognized for community involvement and academic achievement, will each receive a $2,500 scholarship. In partnership with Liberty Mutual, Andigo continues its long-standing commitment to supporting the communities it serves and the academic dreams of the young people who will shape the future of those communities.

President and CEO Mike Murphy said, "As a member-owned credit union focused on our community, we're proud to offer scholarships to students who are committed to giving back. We're excited that this year's scholarship requires a video submission which will really showcase a student's creativity."

To learn more about the scholarship program, go to andigo.org/scholarships.