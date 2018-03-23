Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 3/23/2018 2:02 PM

Andigo announces scholarship program

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Andigo has a branch office in Schaumburg.

      Andigo has a branch office in Schaumburg.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Andigo Credit Union, a Schaumburg-based credit union, announced that its Andigo Scholarship Program will award $12,500 in 2018.

Five college-bound seniors, recognized for community involvement and academic achievement, will each receive a $2,500 scholarship. In partnership with Liberty Mutual, Andigo continues its long-standing commitment to supporting the communities it serves and the academic dreams of the young people who will shape the future of those communities.

President and CEO Mike Murphy said, "As a member-owned credit union focused on our community, we're proud to offer scholarships to students who are committed to giving back. We're excited that this year's scholarship requires a video submission which will really showcase a student's creativity."

To learn more about the scholarship program, go to andigo.org/scholarships.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account