Portillo's sells cake for 55 cents to celebrate anniversary

To celebrate its anniversary, Portillo's is offering customers a slice of its Famous Chocolate Cake for 55-cents on Wednesday, April 4. Courtesy of Portillo's

Portillo's is selling its popular chocolate cake for 55 cents to celebrate its anniversary. But customers may want to arrive to the restaurant early.

On Wednesday, April 4, customers can buy a slice of the discounted Portillo's Famous Chocolate Cake to celebrate the Oak Brook-based company's 55th anniversary.

Customers may have to wait in line for the sweet treat, if last year is any indication of what is to come.

To celebrate its 54th anniversary, the chain said it broke all records when it offered the cake for a penny less than this year.

About 150,000 slices of chocolate cake were sold at its 47 restaurants in six states last year -- about three times more than usual -- as lines of customers snaked out the door of many restaurants until closing. A typical Saturday would see about 50,000 slices sold. And some restaurants ran out of cake that usually sells for just under $3 a slice. The company also saw a 70 percent spike in foot traffic.

To receive a 55-cent cake slice, that has 720 calories, customers must also purchase an entree (sandwich, hot dog, entree salad or ribs). The 55-cent cake promotion is only available for dine-in or drive-through customers and does not apply to online, delivery or catering orders, the company said. The special offer is available at all restaurant locations, while supplies last.

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo's hot dog stand in Villa Park, which he called "The Dog House." Years later, Portillo's has grown to include restaurants in more than 50 locations across several states. Portillo's is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chargrilled burgers, salads and chocolate cake.