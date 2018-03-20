Miriam Cooper appointed to District 214 Education Foundation Board

The District 214 Education Foundation Board has appointed Miriam Cooper as a new trustee to continue to build its mission of funding student success and innovation. Miriam (Mimi) Cooper of Arlington Heights joined the 19-member board.

Cooper, an award-winning attorney with the Law Office of Miriam Cooper & Associates, was an elected member of the district's board of education for nearly 30 years. During that time, she was the board's liaison to the foundation, serving as a tireless and enthusiastic advocate of the foundation's mission and an active fundraiser.

The District 214 Education Foundation funds student success and innovation beyond the limits of conventional public education funding, annually supporting 12,000 students across six comprehensive high schools and three programs of specialized learning. In the last year, the foundation empowered approximately $250,000 in early college credits through Advanced Placement test funding; brought more than 100 first-generation college students and parents to college campuses; funded nearly $40,000 in innovative grant requests from District 214 educators; supported the postsecondary goals of standout entrepreneurial students; funded scholarships for seniors demonstrating college and career readiness; and supported adult literacy.