Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 3/20/2018 10:38 AM

Glen Ellyn property sold for $2.9M

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Adelphia Properties said it arranged a $2.9 million sale of a property in Glen Ellyn.

    Adelphia Properties said it arranged a $2.9 million sale of a property in Glen Ellyn.

 
Daily Herald Report

Adelphia Properties said it arranged a $2.9 million sale of a property in Glen Ellyn.

The Oak Brook-based commercial real estate firm said the property it sold is a two-tenant 7,006-square-foot retail building at 369 Roosevelt Road. Mattress Firm and F45 Fitness operate at the location. The property sold at 98 percent of list price.

Simeon Spirrison and George Spirrison had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a local developer. The purchaser was an all cash non-1031 local private investor.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account