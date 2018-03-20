Glen Ellyn property sold for $2.9M

Adelphia Properties said it arranged a $2.9 million sale of a property in Glen Ellyn.

The Oak Brook-based commercial real estate firm said the property it sold is a two-tenant 7,006-square-foot retail building at 369 Roosevelt Road. Mattress Firm and F45 Fitness operate at the location. The property sold at 98 percent of list price.

Simeon Spirrison and George Spirrison had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a local developer. The purchaser was an all cash non-1031 local private investor.