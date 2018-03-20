Andigo Credit Union under construction in Carol Stream

Andigo Credit Union said it will be opening a new, full-service branch at 426 W. Army Trail Road in Carol Stream this summer.

The new branch will serve Andigo members in Carol Stream and the surrounding community. Members can enjoy convenient drive thru access and personal service for transactions, loans, mortgages, checking accounts, safe deposit boxes and wealth management.

"We are looking forward to serving the community and residents of Carol Stream. We're planning a community room at the branch that can be used for hosting a variety of meetings and events," said Mike Murphy, president and CEO of Andigo Credit Union.

Andigo Credit Union, headquartered in Schaumburg since 1939, serves more than 35,000 members. In January 2018, Andigo returned $1,000,000 back to its members with an owner Participation Dividend.