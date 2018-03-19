Two Warrenville offices sold

3S140 Barkley Ave. in Warrenville was recently sold and will be occupied for a school for children with special needs.

Brown Commercial Group has negotiated two commercial sales, totaling 45,928 square feet, in Chicago's West suburban market.

The sales include a 39,375 square foot industrial building at 30W255 Youghal Road in Warrenville. The property is situated on a 2.93-acre site. The building was sold to The D/C Group, a warehouse and distribution company headquartered in Elk Grove Village. The property will be used as an ancillary location to better serve D/C Group's customers. Mike Magliano of Cushman and Wakefield represented the seller, a private investor.

The second transaction is a 6,553-square-foot office/flex building at 3S140 Barkley Ave. in Warrenville. The building will be occupied by a school for children with special needs. Neil Johnson of SVN represented the Seller.

Mike Antonelli, vice president of sales at Brown Commercial Group, represented both buyers in each of the two transactions.

"Commercial and industrial demand continues in the I-88 corridor with limited supply," Antonelli said. "Both of these assets had been on the market for quite some time before we secured the respective buyers. We're seeing older inventory moving now, as options are limited."